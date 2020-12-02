Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 795 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,798.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,824.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,216.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,684.75 and a 200 day moving average of $1,536.84.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,950.00 price objective (up from $1,850.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,786.86.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total transaction of $39,036.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,879.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184 shares of company stock worth $284,956 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

