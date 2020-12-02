Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 535.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,551,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,455,000 after buying an additional 1,307,591 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Hershey by 6.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,654,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,923,000 after purchasing an additional 834,014 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Hershey by 172.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,258,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,412,000 after purchasing an additional 797,162 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Hershey by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,468,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,601,000 after purchasing an additional 686,698 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in The Hershey by 102.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,341,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,796,000 after purchasing an additional 677,623 shares during the period. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Hershey stock opened at $150.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.85. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $109.88 and a fifty-two week high of $161.83.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $350,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,168,127.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total transaction of $36,357.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,604.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,182. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Hershey in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.13.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

