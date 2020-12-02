Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $2.13 Million Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,656,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,547,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,991,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,290,539,000 after buying an additional 5,062,445 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 798.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,231,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,337,000 after buying an additional 2,871,657 shares during the period. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,476,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $189,264,000 after buying an additional 2,669,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

NYSE:KMI opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average of $14.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

