Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $2.26 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,043 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $30,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

AMAT opened at $84.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.93 and its 200-day moving average is $62.43. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $84.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $76.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. 140166 raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.96.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

