Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $2.50 Million Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 209.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 425.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.69.

Shares of ECL opened at $224.02 on Wednesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.60 and a 12 month high of $231.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.71, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total transaction of $1,522,976.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,659 shares in the company, valued at $13,076,646.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $1,169,059.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,197.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,297 shares of company stock valued at $3,334,656 in the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

