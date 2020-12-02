Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $301,000 Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC reduced its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 159.6% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DocuSign alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their price objective on DocuSign from $233.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DocuSign from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.74.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $215.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of -190.89 and a beta of 0.94. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.88 and a 1-year high of $290.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.04 and a 200 day moving average of $196.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $342.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.55 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 17.74%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total transaction of $1,059,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 75,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,019,964.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.41, for a total value of $1,301,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 266,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,705,178.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,898 shares of company stock valued at $21,204,644 in the last ninety days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.