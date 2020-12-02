Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $884,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,185,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,590 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,958,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,294,000 after purchasing an additional 351,008 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,116,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,770,000 after purchasing an additional 331,479 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,390,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,329,000 after purchasing an additional 305,636 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,915.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 251,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,602,000 after purchasing an additional 244,928 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $183.65 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $185.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.65.

