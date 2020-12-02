Azimuth Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Clorox by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,022,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,868,000 after purchasing an additional 698,235 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 19.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,150,000 after purchasing an additional 259,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,505,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 5.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,035,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,185,000 after purchasing an additional 52,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 530.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 951,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,762,000 after purchasing an additional 800,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The Clorox alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CLX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.23.

NYSE:CLX opened at $203.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.92. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $146.70 and a 12-month high of $239.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The Clorox’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

In other The Clorox news, EVP Laura Stein sold 19,430 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.46, for a total transaction of $4,186,387.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,874,812.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric H. Reynolds sold 1,824 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total value of $378,315.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,855.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,893,347. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.