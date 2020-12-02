Azimuth Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 235.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHW stock opened at $743.26 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $325.43 and a twelve month high of $758.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $67.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $709.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $651.54.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.19, for a total value of $14,933,173.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,978,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total value of $4,997,147.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,034,655.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,984 shares of company stock worth $35,709,988. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $805.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. CSFB upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $707.76.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

