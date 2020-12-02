Azimuth Capital Management LLC Purchases 500 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conning Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 64,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 36,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.1% during the second quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 113,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,540,000 after acquiring an additional 29,395 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock opened at $201.05 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $110.05 and a fifty-two week high of $202.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.32.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

