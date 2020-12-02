Azimuth Capital Management LLC Purchases 746 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 64.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,444,000 after buying an additional 2,541,810 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 35.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 17,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $367.32 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $368.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $350.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.23.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

