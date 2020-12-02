Azimuth Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 5.1% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.8% during the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 3,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.0% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.7% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Yum! Brands news, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,370 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $320,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,390 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $228,029.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,255,835.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,858 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,643. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $106.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.79 and a 200-day moving average of $93.75. The company has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.95 and a 52 week high of $107.70.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.96%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.21.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

