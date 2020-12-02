Azimuth Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 37,259 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.5% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 79,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 46,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

VLO opened at $54.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $98.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.89.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.36.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

