Azimuth Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $1,367,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 155.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,851,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,043,278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854,416 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Cit Bank NA Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 474.2% during the second quarter. Cit Bank NA Wealth Management now owns 43,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 35,525 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM stock opened at $182.70 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $185.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.53.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.