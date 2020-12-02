Azimuth Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,786 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,973,883 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,805,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,080 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,431,862 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $605,302,000 after purchasing an additional 151,859 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 10.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,234,506 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $682,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,864 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,839,237 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $497,484,000 after purchasing an additional 702,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,820,664 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $370,644,000 after purchasing an additional 31,946 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.61.

Shares of COP stock opened at $39.27 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $67.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.75 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

