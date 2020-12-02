Azimuth Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 8.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Truist Financial by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,473,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,793,995,000 after buying an additional 13,312,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Truist Financial by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,057,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,504,153,000 after buying an additional 2,771,230 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 15,535.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,189,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,291,000 after buying an additional 2,175,001 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,204,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $345,621,000 after buying an additional 1,613,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,009,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,443,000 after buying an additional 1,228,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

Truist Financial stock opened at $47.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $56.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $61,637.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,355 shares of company stock worth $228,825 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

