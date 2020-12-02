Azimuth Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000.

Get iShares Trust - iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of DVY opened at $95.05 on Wednesday. iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $107.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.03 and a 200 day moving average of $84.34.

About iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Trust - iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Trust - iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.