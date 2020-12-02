Azimuth Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 10.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,955,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,491,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,802 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,621,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,210,756,000 after acquiring an additional 376,531 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,469,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,257,091,000 after acquiring an additional 22,856 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 287,808.7% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,954,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $845,722,000 after acquiring an additional 48,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $471.10 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $532.57. The company has a market capitalization of $186.71 billion, a PE ratio of 50.98, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $474.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $414.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMO. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $432.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $487.00.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total transaction of $4,799,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,759,398.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.