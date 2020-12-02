Azimuth Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 13.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,801,000 after acquiring an additional 24,404 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 308,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 127,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Finally, Botty Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 2,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.53, for a total transaction of $359,980.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,877 shares of company stock worth $7,263,413 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Snap-on from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.33.

SNA opened at $175.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $90.72 and a 12 month high of $180.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.56.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $941.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.14 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

