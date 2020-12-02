Azimuth Capital Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,915 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Medtronic by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,347,807 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $752,805,000 after buying an additional 741,368 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 168.7% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 30,811 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,982 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $112.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $150.74 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.64. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.69.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,278,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 4,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.52 per share, for a total transaction of $499,951.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,326 shares of company stock worth $4,441,498. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

