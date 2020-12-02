Azimuth Capital Management LLC Sells 1,125 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 8.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth $38,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth $49,000. 60.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp cut shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.18.

D opened at $80.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.58 and its 200 day moving average is $80.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,008.00, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.37.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $4,074,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 978,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,703,657.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $12,120,000 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

