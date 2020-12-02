Azimuth Capital Management LLC Sells 1,350 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,639 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,838,244 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $394,958,000 after purchasing an additional 346,856 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $226,000. Optas LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $236,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 149,236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $13,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $991,578.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $2,816,401.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 67,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,738,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,328 shares of company stock worth $9,036,666. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.08.

Shares of QCOM opened at $151.26 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $153.33. The firm has a market cap of $171.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

