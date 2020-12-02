Azimuth Capital Management LLC Sells 175 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 5.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,100,000 after purchasing an additional 14,134 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Nordson during the third quarter worth about $313,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Nordson by 15.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 138,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,592,000 after buying an additional 18,164 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 30.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Nordson by 136.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 145,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,809,000 after buying an additional 83,897 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.83.

In other news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 1,848 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $366,125.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 11,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.25, for a total transaction of $2,213,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,848 shares of company stock valued at $3,374,676 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

NDSN opened at $203.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.54. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $96.46 and a twelve month high of $216.87.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

