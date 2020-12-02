Azimuth Capital Management LLC Sells 235 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Amgen by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,472,598,000 after acquiring an additional 501,592 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $373,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $689,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $225.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $131.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $264.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.29.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $286.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.54.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

