Azimuth Capital Management LLC Sells 240 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lessened its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 31.1% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the third quarter worth $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 21.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 180.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.58.

Shares of PGR opened at $89.16 on Wednesday. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $62.18 and a 12 month high of $102.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $317,414.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,318. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $1,424,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 330,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,393,050.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,812 shares of company stock valued at $11,187,299. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

