Azimuth Capital Management LLC Sells 2,573 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 14.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,465,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,993,000 after acquiring an additional 138,898 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Enbridge by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 18,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 14,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $31.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $43.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.17 and a 200-day moving average of $30.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. Research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.6167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.50%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.