Azimuth Capital Management LLC Sells 275 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth $47,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 851.9% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $136.97 on Wednesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $138.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.53, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.80.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.3685 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,533 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $200,363.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $366,426.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,373.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,206 shares of company stock worth $928,698 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCHP. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.79.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

