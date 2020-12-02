Azimuth Capital Management LLC Sells 350 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Comerica by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Comerica by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 33,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Comerica by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its position in Comerica by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 7,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Comerica by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comerica alerts:

In other Comerica news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $80,535.00. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.56.

NYSE:CMA opened at $51.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.64. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $73.43.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.60. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.83%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.