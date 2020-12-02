Azimuth Capital Management LLC Sells 3,800 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 165,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of F. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,840 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. 44.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on F. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Nomura reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.82.

NYSE:F opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.00 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.99. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $9.57.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $34.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.70 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. Equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

