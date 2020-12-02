Azimuth Capital Management LLC Sells 565 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 68.5% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 1,658.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,964,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,652,000 after buying an additional 2,795,556 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the third quarter worth $478,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 79.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 189,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,069,000 after buying an additional 83,834 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 23.5% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Southern stock opened at $60.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.36 and its 200 day moving average is $55.77. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SO shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Southern in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.15.

In other The Southern news, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $544,599.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,859.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $343,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,721 shares of company stock worth $1,026,040. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

