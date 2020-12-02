Azimuth Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 14,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $233.56 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $234.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.04.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.