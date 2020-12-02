Azimuth Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,686 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $27,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 77.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CARR. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Sunday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.87.

CARR stock opened at $37.60 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $41.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

