Azimuth Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in The Allstate by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in The Allstate by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in The Allstate by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 139,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,166,000 after buying an additional 11,566 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in The Allstate by 4,923.4% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 3,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ALL opened at $104.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.86 and a 200 day moving average of $94.71. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $125.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.74.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.27.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

