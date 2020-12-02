B. Riley Trims Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Target Price to $2.50

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at B. Riley from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AHT. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.67.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

AHT opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average is $2.11. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78. The company has a market cap of $30.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.63.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($9.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($15.30) by $6.04. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 53.75% and a negative return on equity of 636.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -24.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Ashford Hospitality Trust news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AHT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,573,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,455 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 942,892 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $466,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7,638.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 129,861 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 167,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.