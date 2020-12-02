Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Short Interest Up 900.0% in November

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. Balfour Beatty has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $7.83.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAFYY. ValuEngine cut shares of Balfour Beatty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Balfour Beatty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th.

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

