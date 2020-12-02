BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, an increase of 442.7% from the October 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 687,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BDORY stock opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average of $6.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $13.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

