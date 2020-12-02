Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.50, Briefing.com reports. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $74.59 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $79.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.65 and its 200 day moving average is $58.42. The firm has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on BMO shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. CIBC raised shares of Bank of Montreal to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.60.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.