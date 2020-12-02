Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, an increase of 93.2% from the October 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BASFY. CSFB restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Main First Bank upgraded shares of Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered shares of Basf to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of Basf stock opened at $18.45 on Wednesday. Basf has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.78 billion, a PE ratio of -29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter. Basf had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Basf will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.