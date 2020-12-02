BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Short Interest Update

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BDOUY stock opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.59. BDO Unibank has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $33.20.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BDO Unibank from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th.

BDO Unibank Company Profile

BDO Unibank, Inc provides various banking products and services primarily in the Philippines. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and time deposit accounts; and loan portfolio comprises personal, auto, home, small and medium-enterprise, project finance, term, and working capital loans. The company also offers life, auto, home, personal accident, travel, property/engineering/marine, liability/surety/specialty, and employee benefits insurance products; remittance services; trade facilities, such as trade settlements, trust receipts, export bill purchases, and letters of credit; and trust and investment services consisting of unit investment trust funds, portfolio management, escrow services, mortgage or collateral trust, corporate agency services, and investment advisory services.

