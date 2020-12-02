Beacon (BECN) One Day Volume Hits $11.00

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 13.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $5,532.98 and $11.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00187307 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007950 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00026617 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00012930 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006517 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00010074 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1.

Beacon Coin Trading

Beacon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

