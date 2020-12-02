Beacon Market Capitalization Achieves $5,532.98 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. In the last week, Beacon has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. One Beacon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Beacon has a total market cap of $5,532.98 and approximately $11.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00187307 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007950 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00026617 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00012930 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006517 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00010074 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 41.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001482 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1.

Beacon Coin Trading

Beacon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

