Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the October 31st total of 92,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Bear Creek Mining from $3.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BCEKF opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. Bear Creek Mining has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $3.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.42.

Bear Creek Mining Company Profile

Bear Creek Mining Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani silver-lead-zinc project, which consists of twelve mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,000 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

