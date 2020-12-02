BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

BEOB stock opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.83. BEO Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $37.00.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th.

BEO Bancorp Company Profile

BEO Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Eastern Oregon that provides commercial and consumer financing, banking and mortgage lending, and other services in Northeastern Oregon and Southeastern Washington. The company offers checking, money market, time deposit, and savings accounts.

