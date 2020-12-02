Berenberg Bank Downgrades LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) to Hold

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) was downgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LTC Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

LTC Properties stock opened at $37.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.84. LTC Properties has a 1-year low of $24.49 and a 1-year high of $50.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.73. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.40). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 56.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LTC Properties will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 1.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 21,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 180 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

