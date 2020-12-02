Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp has raised its dividend by 15.0% over the last three years.

BHLB opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $851.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $33.72.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $97.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.60 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. Equities research analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BHLB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Compass Point raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

