Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,750,467 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 55,612 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.68% of Best Buy worth $194,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter worth $262,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $384,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Best Buy during the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $477,302.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,516.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 692,479 shares of company stock worth $80,260,322 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Loop Capital upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer cut Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.27.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $108.86 on Wednesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $124.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.24. The firm has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 36.24%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.