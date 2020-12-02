Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,750,467 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 55,612 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.68% of Best Buy worth $194,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Best Buy by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 53,545 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after buying an additional 22,408 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,557 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 88,992 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $9,904,000 after buying an additional 36,464 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,741 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,239 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $108.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $124.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.24.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

In other news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 436,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total value of $50,729,943.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $477,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,516.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 692,479 shares of company stock worth $80,260,322 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.27.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

