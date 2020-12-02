BidaskClub Lowers Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Aegis lifted their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.13.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CSII opened at $34.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.37 and a 200-day moving average of $34.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.56 and a beta of 1.30. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 6.25.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $60.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.27 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 10.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSII. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 328.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 51.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,402 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.