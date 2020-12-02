BidaskClub Lowers Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Upland Software from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist upped their target price on Upland Software from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Upland Software from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Upland Software from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upland Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upland Software presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.63.

Get Upland Software alerts:

NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $46.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.31, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03. Upland Software has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $51.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.45.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $74.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Upland Software’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Upland Software will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upland Software news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 13,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $510,972.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,688,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,578,645.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $266,760.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 266,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,964,534.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,230 shares of company stock valued at $3,330,259. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPLD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Upland Software by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Upland Software by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 620.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,035 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.