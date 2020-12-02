Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) Short Interest Down 75.8% in November

Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 75.8% from the October 31st total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BIOAF opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24. Bioasis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.38.

Bioasis Technologies Company Profile

Bioasis Technologies Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of products for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological diseases and disorders. It is developing xB3, a platform technology for the delivery of therapeutics across the blood-brain barrier (BBB); and the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including brain cancers, and metabolic and neurodegenerative diseases.

